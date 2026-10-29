Indian markets stage a strong rebound, recouping yesterday’s losses as Sensex surges over 1%

"Indian equities extended their recovery and the Nifty closed firmly above 22,900, converting the previous session’s banking-led resilience into a broader rally," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

Radhakrishnan added that the principal trigger was the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates unchanged without signalling an immediate additional increase, while the US 10-year Treasury yield’s retreat toward 4.9% reduced some of the valuation pressure on equities. The breakout above 22,800 subsequently encouraged short covering and strengthened the advance, he said.

According to him, banks and financial services provided the main support, with Bank Nifty closing strongly near 54,900 as buying broadened across the sector. FMCG and IT stocks also advanced, while autos, commodities and select infrastructure-related stocks underperformed as elevated energy and input costs continued to weigh on sectors sensitive to rising operating expenses.

The benchmark indices ended the session on a firm note, although sustained market momentum will depend on domestic economic indicators, corporate earnings, foreign investor activity and developments in global markets, said another stock analyst, who is associated with a foreign brokerage seeking not to be identified due to his company's policy.