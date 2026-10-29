IndiGo signals more fare hikes to offset high jet fuel prices

IndiGo has no choice but to consider increasing airfares to offset elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, prices, CEO Willie Walsh said on Thursday after the country’s largest airline reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for the July–September quarter of this fiscal (Q2FY27). The loss is primarily attributed to aircraft fuel expenses which rose 67% to Rs 9,967 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 5,962 crore in Q2FY26.

“We have no choice but to look to increase fares in an effort to offset some of the very significant increase that we've seen in the fuel bill,” Walsh said, adding that jet fuel prices will be high in the December quarter as well. He estimated IndiGo has recovered only around 60% of the increase in fuel costs through fare hikes and other measures.

"We haven't been able to offset the very significant increase in the fuel bill. We estimate, similar to many airlines around the world, we've probably recovered about 60%," Walsh said.

Following a re-escalation in the West Asia crisis, all major airlines in India revised and reintroduced fuel surcharges. Earlier this month IndiGo, which controls nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic air traffic, reintroduced fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 375 to Rs 10,000, depending on the route and sector.