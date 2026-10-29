PNB assures customers as Rs 11.24 crore alleged fraud surfaces in Greater Noida

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday assured customers that all genuine claims would be honoured, saying it had settled three claims worth Rs 43 lakh in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving savings accounts and fixed deposits at its Greater Noida branch.

The bank said it was examining the complaints on priority and verifying the facts to determine the extent of the reported discrepancies.

“Three claims amounting to Rs 43 lakh had been settled as of yesterday. The bank assures its customers that all genuine claims will be honoured,” PNB said in a statement.

The bank added that it was extending full cooperation to the authorities concerned and taking necessary steps to address the grievances of affected customers.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards fraud, financial irregularities and misconduct, PNB said strict action would be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with applicable rules and procedures. It also said it was strengthening internal controls and monitoring mechanisms to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.