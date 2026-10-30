Capgemini Q3 revenue rises 11.7% as AI demand drives second upgrade to 2026 outlook

IT consulting firm Capgemini raised its 2026 guidance for the second time this year after reporting 11.7% revenue growth in its third quarter, driven by strong AI-led projects.

Capgemini reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of 6.07 billion euros, up 12.6% year on year at reported currency and 11.7% at constant currency (CC). The growth was supported by contributions from acquisitions WNS and Cloud4C, alongside underlying business growth.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth target to 9% to 9.5% at constant currency, from its earlier estimate of around 8.5% to 9%. It maintained its operating margin target of 13.6% to 13.8%.

Chief executive officer Aiman Ezzat said, "Capgemini delivered another solid quarter, with growth of +11.7% at constant exchange rates and underlying growth close to Q2, once again outperforming the industry. In a stable demand environment, we continue to see strong momentum in North America and the United Kingdom, and a clear acceleration in France."

He also said clients were increasingly focused on deploying AI at enterprise scale, while addressing challenges related to governance, cost and security. This was driving demand for technology and data modernisation and the transformation of business operations with agentic AI.

Capgemini's third-quarter bookings stood at 5.4 billion euros, up 3.4% year-on-year at CC.

Among its business segments, Operations & Engineering recorded the fastest growth, with revenue increasing 26.9% in CC. Strategy & Transformation revenue rose 18.6%, while Applications & Technology, its largest business, grew 3.5%.

Financial Services revenue grew 17% year-on-year, while Consumer Goods & Retail increased 15.5%. Services recorded growth of 22.6%, followed by the Public Sector at 11.5%.

North America remained a key growth market, with revenue rising 18.3% at constant exchange rates. The United Kingdom and Ireland recorded growth of 25.2%, while France grew 4.9%. The rest of Europe grew 3.4%, and Asia-Pacific and Latin America increased 11.9%.

The company had 417,500 employees at the end of September, up 62,800 from a year earlier, primarily reflecting the integration of WNS employees.