GAIL's Q2 PAT more than doubles to Rs 4,650 crore

NEW DELHI: State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Limited on Friday reported more than a two-fold increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,650 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, compared with Rs 2,217 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 31.1% to Rs 45,924 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 35,031 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) also more than doubled to Rs 5,838 crore from Rs 2,823 crore during the same period.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's PAT increased 8.3% from Rs 4,292 crore in Q1 FY27, while revenue rose 17.8% from Rs 38,981 crore.

For the first half of FY27, GAIL's standalone PAT more than doubled to Rs 8,943 crore from Rs 4,104 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 84,905 crore from Rs 69,824 crore, while PBT rose to Rs 11,611 crore from Rs 5,357 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 88,651 crore in H1 FY27, compared with Rs 71,086 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated PBT increased to Rs 12,368 crore from Rs 5,594 crore, while PAT, excluding minority interest, rose to Rs 9,385 crore from Rs 4,342 crore.

GAIL spent Rs 7,600 crore on capital expenditure during the first six months of FY27, including Rs 1,425 crore in the second quarter. The company has planned capital expenditure of around Rs 12,900 crore for the full financial year.

On the operational front, natural gas transmission volume increased to 130.10 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) in Q2 FY27 from 123.59 MMSCMD in the year-ago quarter. However, gas marketing volume declined to 97.23 MMSCMD from 105.49 MMSCMD.

Liquefied hydrocarbon (LHC) production rose to 256 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) from 223 TMT, while polymer production stood at 204 TMT, compared with 209 TMT in Q2 FY26. LPG transmission increased to 1,130 TMT in Q2 FY27 from 1,077 TMT in the previous quarter.

GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Gupta said the company's teams had ensured smooth operations and uninterrupted supplies to customers despite challenging conditions. He said the company remained focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening business resilience and creating long-term value.