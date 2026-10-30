Indian IT firms develop AI agent controls as security concerns rise

Indian IT companies are developing tools and services to govern artificial intelligence (AI) agents as businesses deploy them across enterprise operations. Their work includes controlling access, monitoring performance and costs, and enforcing security policies across enterprise systems.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said enterprises need “safe, secure and responsible deployment of agentic AI”. During its Q2 FY27 earnings call, TCS management said an agentic control plane was becoming a key layer for governance, cost management, agent performance and managing agents through their lifecycle.

TCS said it had won an engagement with a global insurer to build an enterprise AI platform and a control tower for in-house and third-party agents. TCS said: “As agents scale, enterprises will need more robust orchestration, access controls, security, observability, cost controls, and policy enforcement.”

Kalyan Kumar, president of HCLSoftware, said AI governance was becoming important as companies allowed agents to carry out tasks on behalf of employees. “AI governance is becoming a very important thing because you've got to scale this. You are creating like an agent which is executing works on behalf of a human. How do you govern it?” he said in an interview with TNIE.

Kumar said companies also needed to strengthen data governance and observability as agents accessed enterprise information and executed workflows. “That is where observability becomes extremely critical,” he said, adding that organisations needed to combine AI-based monitoring with deterministic and probabilistic systems.

Further, Tech Mahindra said it had established a responsible AI practice across consulting, delivery and talent enablement. It also launched Zero Gravity Telco Architecture to address constraints on safe AI agent deployment in telecom networks.