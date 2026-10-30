Milky Mist reports highest-ever net profit of Rs77.94 crore

Tamil Nadu-based value-added dairy major Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd reported a net profit of Rs77.94 crore in Q2FY27 compared to Rs28.39 crore during the same period last financial year, a rise of 174.50%, driven by revenue growth, EBITDA expansion, and a deferred tax impact.

The Erode-based company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27), with net profit nearly tripling. Revenue from operations, gross profit, and EBITDA all surged to new quarterly highs.

The company said the year-on-year increase in EBITDA and EBITDA margins were driven by volume growth, operational efficiencies, and product mix. Revenue for the quarter was Rs1,089 crore, a 42% growth YoY. In H1FY27, revenue from operations grew 42.5% YoY, and EBITDA grew 62.9%. Net profit grew nearly fourfold in the half-year. Dr K Rathnam, wholetime Director and CEO, Milky Mist Dairy Food

Limited, said: “In Q2 FY27, in spite of prevailing inflation in agricultural sector, El Nino impact and geopolitical uncertainties, Milky Mist has achieved higher revenue growth, improved margins and profitability due to wide range of value added products, calibrated price increase, capacity utilization, operational efficiencies, and focused strategic approach towards the entire operations. In H1 FY27, the revenue from operations grew by 42.5% on YoY basis and EBITDA by 62.9%. The growth in Profit after tax was 308.4%. Moving forward our priorities remain scaling our value-added portfolio, expanding distribution and improving capacity utilisation to meet evolving consumer demand. We will continue to invest in expanding milk procurement, manufacturing and market presence while maintaining a focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation.”

He also said that its wide range of value-added products has helped them achieve

standout growth metrics despite 10-11%inflation in the prices of milk, fodder, and feed. Calibrated price increases, capacity utilisation, and operational efficiencies also helped, he adds.

Sathishkumar T, Chairman and Managing Director, said the upcoming festive season is expected to create favourable demand conditions across categories, and the company is well positioned to build on the momentum.