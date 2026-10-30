RIL posts record Q2 revenue on strong Jio, O2C show; PAT rises 41% to Rs 25,548 crore 

Led by robust performance in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and digital services (Jio) businesses, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported on Friday its highest-ever quarterly revenue and a 41% jump in profit after tax (PAT) in the July-September quarter of this fiscal (Q2FY27). The conglomerate’s revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 3.32 lakh crore in the reported quarter while consolidated net profit surged sharply by 41% to Rs 25,548 crore.

In its first quarter after becoming a separate entity, Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) reported a 14% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 8,389 crore. Revenue from operations grew 11% to Rs 40,475 crore. The important metric - average revenue per user (ARPU) - grew to Rs 218.8 in Q2FY27 from Rs 211.4 in Q2FY26, with the company crossing 542.4 million subscribers, up 7.1% year-on-year.

Revenue for RIL’s bread-and-butter O2C business grew by 44.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 231,601 crore, led by high energy prices. This segment’s EBITDA for Q2FY27 increased sharply by 67.9% Y-o-Y to Rs 25,203 crore with unprecedented strength in transportation fuel cracks and improved downstream chemical margins. Fuel cracks were up 3-3.7x Y-o-Y and reached historic highs during the quarter.

RIL stated that the Middle East conflict disrupted energy market supply chains, resulting in a 40.6% increase in crude oil price and a 50-78% increase in transportation fuel prices on a Y-o-Y basis. Further, revenue growth was aided by 25-35% Y-o-Y higher prices for most of the downstream chemical products.