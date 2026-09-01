Domestic car sales accelerate 36% in August, helped by low base

The automaker’s total sales, including exports and sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), rose 21% year-on-year to 2,19,220 units in August 2026 from 1,80,683 units a year earlier. In July 2026, total sales stood at 241,421 units.

Banerjee said the favourable environment is likely to continue in the coming festive season, although the growth rate could moderate in the second half of FY27 due to a high base effect. MSIL expects the domestic PV industry to grow by at least 10% in FY27, compared with its earlier forecast of 4%-6%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) recorded total sales of 67,753 units in August 2026, up 56% year-on-year. The company's domestic PV sales stood at 65,253 units last month, translating to a 59.15% growth from 41,001 units. Electric vehicle sales (international business and domestic) reached 16,549 units in August 2026, up 94% compared to 8,540 units in August 2025.

SUV major Mahindra & Mahindra sold 59,257 vehicles in the domestic market last month, a growth of 50% and overall, 61,167 vehicles, including exports. Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, M&M said, “Demand continues to remain strong across our portfolio, with the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 SPORTEQ receiving strong market response from customers. We look forward to building on this momentum during the festive season.”

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded total monthly sales (domestic + exports) of 65,796 units in August 2026, up 8.8%. The total sales include domestic sales of 54,396 units, up 23.6% YoY and exports of 11,400 units.

Commenting on August 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL, said, “ While total exports in August were impacted by logistical constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geopolitical environment during the month, we remain optimistic that export demand will continue to be strong in the coming months as the geopolitical situation improves.”

Kia India recorded 48% growth in August 2026 sales to 29,042 units as against 19,608 units in August 2025. This was Kia India's best-ever August wholesale performance since its inception. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) total sales grew 10% YoY in August 2026 to 32,842 units. This includes 28,410 units sold in the domestic market, up 11%, and 4,432 units exported, up 2%.