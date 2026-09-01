GRT Jewellers to buy 74.12% stake in Tribhovandas for Rs 1,034 crore

CHENNAI: India’s leading jewellery retailer GRT Jewellers India Ltd (GRT) on Monday announced the signing of a share purchase agreement (SPA) with the promoters of listed jewellery retail company Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ) to acquire a 74.12% stake in the 162-year-old company for Rs 1,033.71 crore.

The transaction by the Chennai-based jewellery retailer is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. GRT will also launch an open offer for an additional approximately 26% stake in TBZ, in accordance with SEBI regulations, according to a statement.

The acquisition will give GRT access to TBZ’s network of 37 stores across India. GRT currently operates 68 stores in India and one in Singapore, with more than 12,000 employees and about 6.5 lakh sq ft of retail space.

G R ‘Ananth’ Ananthapadmanabhan, managing director of GRT Jewellers, said, "We are truly excited to acquire the 162 years old Legacy Brand TBZ. This very well fits into our Strategy of spreading our presence across India with TBZ having 37 Stores.

We are committed to creating value for all Stakeholders, our Customers, Shareholders, Employees, Vendors, Bankers and other Associates in the years to come." The brand is well known for trust and auspiciousness, in addition to carrying large collections of jewellery in gold, silver, diamond and platinum and a wide variety of silver articles.