GST collection rose by nearly 15% to Rs 1.99 lakh crore in August

MUMBAI: India’s gross GST collection for the month of August rose by 14.8%year-on-year to Rs 1.99 lakh crore, primarily due to the surge in tax collections on import of goods, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. While there has been a surge in GST collection in August as compared to the same period, there has been a slight dip in collection from July, when the gross GST collection stood at Rs 2.11 lakh crore .
Out of the gross collections in August 2026, domestic revenue contributed Rs 1.37lakh crore, as its collection rose by 9.3% from Rs 1.25 lakh crore collected in August 2025. On the other hand, gross import revenue surged by 29%, to Rs 62,604 crore in August.
For the total gross GST revenue, Central GST (CGST) accounted for Rs 38,413 crore , State GST (SGST) stood at Rs 46,316 crore , and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 1.15 lakh crore .
Total GST refunds in August 2026 jumped by 67.9%to Rs 31,795 crore from Rs 18,935 crore in August 2025- with domestic refunds accounting for Rs 18,490 crore and export refunds acounting for Rs 13,305 crore.
After adjusting for these refunds, total net GST revenue for August 2026 has gone up by 8.3%to Rs 1.68 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.55lakh crore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. Net domestic GST revenue has gone up by 3.4%to Rs 1.18 lakh crore, while net customs revenue rose 22.3%to Rs 49,299 crore.
“While gross GST revenue expanded by 14.8% year-on-year, domestic collections grew 9.3%, whereas import-related GST surged 29%, indicating that trade-linked activity continues to make a disproportionately higher contribution to revenue buoyancy,” said Manoj Mishra , Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.
Among the states, domestic collections in Maharashtra rose by 8% to Rs 28,779 crore. Karnataka reported a 13% rise to Rs 14,148 crore, collection in Gujarat rose 15% to Rs 12,047 crore, and Uttar Pradesh posted a19%increase to Rs 9,092 crore.
On the other hand, there has been some marginal fall in the collection in states like Tamil Nadu, where the collection fell by 1%to Rs 10,189 crore, in Rajasthan it fell by 2%to Rs 4,148 crore, and the collection in Odisha declined by 7%to Rs 3,895 crore.