GST collection rose by nearly 15% to Rs 1.99 lakh crore in August

MUMBAI: India’s gross GST collection for the month of August rose by 14.8%year-on-year to Rs 1.99 lakh crore, primarily due to the surge in tax collections on import of goods, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. While there has been a surge in GST collection in August as compared to the same period, there has been a slight dip in collection from July, when the gross GST collection stood at Rs 2.11 lakh crore .

Out of the gross collections in August 2026, domestic revenue contributed Rs 1.37lakh crore, as its collection rose by 9.3% from Rs 1.25 lakh crore collected in August 2025. On the other hand, gross import revenue surged by 29%, to Rs 62,604 crore in August.

For the total gross GST revenue, Central GST (CGST) accounted for Rs 38,413 crore , State GST (SGST) stood at Rs 46,316 crore , and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 1.15 lakh crore .

Total GST refunds in August 2026 jumped by 67.9%to Rs 31,795 crore from Rs 18,935 crore in August 2025- with domestic refunds accounting for Rs 18,490 crore and export refunds acounting for Rs 13,305 crore.