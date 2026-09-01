TVS Motor races past Hero, Honda to top two-wheeler sales in August

This is not the first time that TVS has outsold Hero and Honda. The Tamil Nadu-headquartered company became the largest two-wheeler (2W) manufacturer by total sales volume, combining domestic and international business, in the month of June 2026 and in the month of December 2025.

Japanese two-wheeler giant HMSI recorded total sales of 5.79 Lakh units in August 2026, registering 8% year-on-year growth compared to 5.34 Lakh units sold in August 2025. Domestic sales in August 2026 stood at 5.17 Lakh units, registering 8% growth over 4.81 Lakh units sold in August 2025. Exports stood at 0.61 Lakh units in August 2026, recording 15% growth compared to 0.53 Lakh units exported in August 2025.

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, slipped to the number 3 position in August 2026 when total sales are taken into account. The company reported total dispatches of 5,68,398 units in August 2026, compared to 5,53,727 units during the same period last year.

Hero’s domestic internal combustion engine (ICE) business recorded dispatches of 5,16,747 units in August 2026 and 18% VAHAN retail growth. Combined with EV sales, Hero remains the largest player in the domestic market with its sales coming at 542,305 units in August 2026 compared to 519,139 units in August 2025. The company’s exports, however, fell 34,588 units in August 2025 to 26,093 units last month.

Hero MotoCorp said that the continued retail momentum augurs well for the festive season, supported by a more flexible supply chain ecosystem with its ability to respond quickly to festive demand.

Bajaj Auto’s total sales grew by 30% in August 2026 to 443,748 units. The company reported that 2W sales in the domestic market grew by 10% year-on-year to 2,01,898 units in August 2026, from 1,84,109 units in August 2025. Exports of two-wheelers grew 53% to 2,41,850 units last month as compared to 1,57,778 units in the same month a year ago, it said.