Bessent says G20 countries should also use tariffs to protect their industries from cheap imports

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he's urging some of his G20 counterparts to take a page from the Trump administration's playbook of using tariffs and other measures to crack down on trade imbalances.

Bessent told reporters that he had warned other nations at the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term that the new US "tariff wall" would mean that Chinese goods would flood their markets.

"And unfortunately, I was right," Bessent told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 finance minister meetings.

"The rest of the world probably needs to take a hard look at what they should be doing to protect their citizens' jobs, their manufacturing base, so that everything they do doesn't get offshored."

The Trump administration's tariff policies have been criticised by economists and politicians for raising costs for US consumers and, in many cases, for punishing allies.

The Tax Foundation, an independent think tank, found that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration throughout 2025 raised the overall retail price of imported consumer goods by roughly 7 per cent relative to pre-tariff trends.

Ultimately, the US Supreme Court in February decided that the sweeping global tariffs that Trump imposed under an emergency powers law during his second term in office were unconstitutional.

The Trump administration has been overhauling its approach, and is eyeing an additional 7.5 per cent tariff on Chinese imports after investigating alleged Chinese excess industrial capacity and forced-labour regulations.