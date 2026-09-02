Conditions for deeper localisation never been more favourable: MSIL MD Hisashi Takeuchi

“The third favourable factor for deep localisation is scale. GST 2.0 has accelerated the auto industry growth in the domestic market. At the same time, India's export potential continues to strengthen. These are together creating an opportunity of scale and justify the need to invest in localisation, including advanced technologies that were previously considered difficult to manufacture competitively in India,” said Takeuchi.

He also urged the need to manufacture world-class components as localisation alone is not enough. “To truly strengthen the industry's competitiveness, products made in India must be able to compete with the best in the world… Unless our Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers are capable, we can’t produce world-class quality. Hence, we need to extend our focus beyond our companies to include our immediate suppliers, as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers,” said Takeuchi.

Cautioning the industry about the growing cyber attacks, he said that as the industry embraces greater digitalisation, cybersecurity becomes equally important.

“Having said that, even hackers are evolving their technology and becoming more sophisticated with each passing day. So, we have to ensure that we stay one step ahead of them. At the same time, we cannot rule out the chances of a cyber incident. In view of this, we must be prepared with a robust contingency plan that enables us to resume business operations within the shortest possible time and minimize any potential disruption,” said Takeuchi.

Tata Group-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) faced one of the most brutal cyber attacks of recent times in September 2025. The disruption forced the luxury carmaker to suspend its production for weeks, resulting in a direct loss of hundreds of millions of pounds alongside over £1.9 billion in wider economic damages across approximately 5,000 affected supply-chain businesses.