Syrma SGS Elemaster opens manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

The companies aim to create a competitive platform for high-reliability electronics manufacturing and expand opportunities for global customers from India.

Valentina Cogliati, CEO, Elemaster S.p.a said, “We are delighted to inaugurate the Syrma SGS Elemaster facility in Bengaluru and take this strategic partnership into its next phase. India represents an important and growing market for Elemaster and for our global customers, and this facility provides a strong foundation to support that opportunity. By combining Elemaster’s engineering, technology and high-reliability manufacturing expertise with Syrma SGS’s scale and strong presence in India, we can create an effective platform for serving both existing and new customers. We see significant long-term potential in India and are pleased to build this journey together with Syrma SGS.”

Sandeep Tandon, Executive Chairman, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., said, “The inauguration of the Syrma SGS Elemaster facility is an important milestone in our vision of building India into a globally competitive hub for high-reliability electronics manufacturing. This partnership brings together Syrma SGS’s manufacturing scale and execution capabilities with Elemaster’s engineering expertise and strong relationships with global OEMs. As global supply chains evolve, India has a significant opportunity to move beyond scale and build capabilities in areas where reliability, quality and engineering depth are critical. Through this joint venture, we are creating a platform that can serve both Indian and international customers while contributing to the broader ‘Make in India’ ambition.”

Jasbir Singh Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., said, “With SMT, THT and box-build capabilities under one roof, the facility provides an integrated platform to support complex electronics manufacturing requirements across railways, industrial and medical applications. We believe this will enable us to deliver greater value to customers while building globally relevant manufacturing capabilities from India.”