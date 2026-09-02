Taiwan chip industry sees revenue soaring 40% in 2026 despite headwinds

TAIPEI: Revenue from Taiwan's semiconductor chip sector is expected to soar 40 per cent this year, a top industry official said Wednesday, driven by skyrocketing demand for artificial intelligence technology.

The island is a global powerhouse in the manufacturing of chips that are used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, with nearly all of the most advanced ones made there.

Taiwan's dominance of the critical sector has been a source of friction with the United States, with President Donald Trump accusing it of stealing the American chip industry and pressuring Taiwanese companies to build more on US soil.

"We are in a new era of the semiconductor industry from a technology point of view," Wu Chih-i, president of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, said at the opening of the SEMICON expo in Taipei, noting AI has pushed the development of new technology.

"This year Taiwan's semiconductor industry performs even better. Our total revenue is projected to be close to US$300 billion. That's more than 40 percent growth over last year," Wu said.