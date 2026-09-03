FLY91 orders 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft worth $1 billion 

Regional carrier FLY91 on Thursday signed a firm order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft, marking the largest ATR order globally by a regional airline and the third largest by any airline. The landmark deal, which is expected to give a big boost to FLY91’s operations, is valued at approximately $1 billion, said the airline in a statement.

With this FLY91 joins the league of major airlines to place a large order for aircraft. Indian carriers hold a massive pending aircraft order book of about 1,700–2,000 jets as of early 2026, driven by rapid expansion from IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air.

From its current fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft, FLY91 targets to have more than 60 aircraft over the coming years. It said that the landmark order for 40 aircraft will provide the scale to build a much larger regional network and connect more unserved and underserved cities across the country.

In two and a half years since commencing operations, the Goa-based airline has operated more than 15,000 flights and close to 280 weekly flights to 12 cities, with its 13th destination set to commence later this month.