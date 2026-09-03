FLY91 orders 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft worth $1 billion 

Regional carrier FLY91 on Thursday signed a firm order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft, marking the largest ATR order globally by a regional airline and the third largest by any airline. The landmark deal, which is expected to give a big boost to FLY91’s operations, is valued at approximately $1 billion, said the airline in a statement.
With this FLY91 joins the league of major airlines to place a large order for aircraft. Indian carriers hold a massive pending aircraft order book of about 1,700–2,000 jets as of early 2026, driven by rapid expansion from IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air.
From its current fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft, FLY91 targets to have more than 60 aircraft over the coming years. It said that the landmark order for 40 aircraft will provide the scale to build a much larger regional network and connect more unserved and underserved cities across the country.
In two and a half years since commencing operations, the Goa-based airline has operated more than 15,000 flights and close to 280 weekly flights to 12 cities, with its 13th destination set to commence later this month.
“We have grown steadily and consistently since our launch, and this 40-aircraft order becomes the foundation for our next chapter. Having operated more than 15,000 flights in just two and a half years, we have built the operating experience and foundation to now scale significantly,” said Manoj Chacko, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, FLY91.
The order also strengthens ATR’s presence in India. India’s largest airline IndiGo is currently the biggest ATR operator in India, with an operational fleet of 44 aircraft to cater to its regional network. Government -owned Alliance Air also operates ATR planes.
Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, Chief Executive Officer, ATR, said, “The ATR 72-600 combines unmatched economics, efficiency and reliability, enabling airlines to offer affordable fares while connecting millions of passengers to opportunities across India.” ATR, a joint venture by Airbus and Leonardo, is a Franco-Italian regional aircraft manufacturer.
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, said, that the Government’s Rs 28,840 crore investment under the UDAN 2.0 framework reflects their strong commitment to expanding regional air connectivity and bringing more tier 2 and tier 3 cities into the national economic mainstream.
“FLY91’s track record and its landmark fleet commitment reflects the confidence that India’s aviation sector continues to inspire, and investments of this scale in regional capacity will play a vital role in translating this vision into reality,” stated Naidu.
Harsha Raghavan, Chairman, FLY91 and Managing Partner, Convergent Finance, said: "This 40-aircraft order is a defining milestone for FLY91 and provides the platform to scale our vision over the coming years. We believe regional connectivity will be a critical enabler of India’s next phase of growth, linking emerging economic centres, businesses and communities across the country."