Rupee closes at 10-week high of 94.59

Rupee extended its gaining streak for the fifth straight session on Thursday, adding 14 paise to close at 94.59, its largest single-day gain since July 27, buoyed by the improved balance of payment condition following higher-than-expected foreign currency deposits which raked in a whopping $127.23 billion in NRI deposits alone.

Banks mobilised a record $127.23 billion through FCNR-B deposits under a special central bank programme aimed at bolstering the country’s foreign-exchange liquidity. Including overseas foreign-currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings, the total inflows under the forex swap windows reached $136.34 billion as of August 31, according to the RBI data.

The measures improved the currency outlook at a time ‌when renewed US-Iran conflict has pushed crude prices higher and contributed to a global bond selloff.

Rupee opened trade at a 10-week high earlier in the day at 94.26, its highest level since late June, after settling at 94.97 on Wednesday. The unit has risen more than 1% this week, making it among the best-performing currencies in Asia.