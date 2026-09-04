Azad Moopen family raises stake in Aster DM with Rs 350 crore share purchase

CHENNAI: Union (Mauritius) Holding Ltd, owned by Dr Azad Moopen and his family, has acquired 46.09 lakh equity shares of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd from TPG-backed Centella Mauritius Holdings Ltd for about Rs 350 crore, increasing the promoter family's stake to 24.58%.

The shares, representing about 0.57% of the company's paid-up equity share capital, were acquired on September 2, 2026, at Rs 760 per share for a total consideration of about Rs 350.34 crore.

The acquisition increases the Moopen family's ownership in Aster DM Quality Care and reinforces its commitment to the company's long-term growth.

Earlier this week, Aster DM announced that its subsidiary, KIMS Health Care Management Ltd, will invest about Rs 134.4 crore to expand its hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The expansion will add 184 beds to the existing 795-bed facility, taking the total capacity to about 979 beds. The project is expected to be completed by May 2028.

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd was formed through the merger of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Quality Care India Ltd. The merged entity operates 39 hospitals across 28 cities with more than 10,890 beds.

The Bengaluru-based healthcare company had also acquired a 14.21% stake in Bangladesh-based STS Holdings for Rs 479 crore.