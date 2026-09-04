Banks cancel more AI projects before deployment as scrutiny of returns increases: Infosys

Pre-deployment AI project cancellations rose 33% between late 2024 and late 2025, even as 59% of deployed AI initiatives are delivering tangible business value, Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services at Infosys, told TNIE.

Gada said the increase in cancellations reflected stricter scrutiny of projects before they were deployed, with banks placing greater emphasis on whether AI initiatives could demonstrate measurable business outcomes.

“This surge in early-stage pruning is healthy; it demonstrates that institutions are failing fast and cheap rather than funding multi-million-dollar science experiments,” Gada said.

He said the gap in banking was no longer simply between institutions experimenting with AI and those putting it into production.

“The real divide across global banking is no longer experimentation versus production—it is between institutions that can make AI work inside a controlled sandbox and those equipped with the enterprise data architectures, governance frameworks, and operational discipline to run it dependably at scale,” Gada said.

According to the Infosys Bank Tech Index, 59% of deployed AI initiatives are already delivering tangible business value.

Gada said projects that fail to reach production often face three problems - the absence of measurable unit economics, fragmented data and treating AI as an IT project rather than changing the underlying workflow.

“Models cannot compensate for siloed, uncurated, or stale data,” he said.

At the same time, Gada said the nature of banks’ AI spending was changing, with investment moving away from model access, experimentation licences and standalone tools towards the systems needed to support AI deployment at scale.

“We are seeing a decisive capital rotation. The initial wave of spending was dominated by model access, experimentation licenses, and standalone front-end tools. Today, capital is flowing into the underlying plumbing required to make AI enterprise-grade: unified data platforms, hybrid cloud environments, zero-trust cybersecurity, and legacy core modernization,” Gada said.