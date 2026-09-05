Weekly Review: Indian equities under pressure; global headwinds overshadow resilient domestic fundamentals

"Indian equity markets remained volatile and under pressure during the week, with the Nifty 50 extending its losing streak to four consecutive weeks, the longest such stretch in five months, as intensifying US-Iran hostilities drove a sharp surge in crude oil prices and kept risk sentiment firmly on edge. This pattern of crude-driven caution persisted throughout the week, even as India posted strong Q1 FY27 GDP growth of 7.8% according to the government, and recorded robust GST collection, both of which struggled to meaningfully lift market sentiment against the weight of the oil narrative," says R Ponmudi, CEO of online trading and wealthtech firm Enrich Money.

Crude oil remained one of the biggest headwinds for domestic equities. Brent crude gained more than 8% during the week, while WTI crude rose over 9%, as renewed US-Iran hostilities and concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz increased the geopolitical risk premium in global energy markets. Overall, the broader market structure remained cautious, with elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy continuing to weigh on sentiment.

FII activity remained mixed during the week, with net outflows of around Rs 5,600 crore, reflecting continued selling pressure from foreign investors. In contrast, DII participation remained strong, with net inflows of around Rs 18,560 crore, providing consistent support to domestic equities and helping cushion the impact of sustained FII selling.

"On a month-to-date basis, FIIs remain net buyers of approximately Rs 2,374 crore during September, while DIIs have recorded net purchases of around ₹18,568 crore. Strong domestic institutional participation remains an important stabilizing factor for Indian equities, although sustained FII selling could continue to restrict upside momentum," added Ponmudi.

Sector performance was mixed. Automobile stocks faced notable selling pressure, while metals and selected banking and insurance stocks showed resilience toward the end of the week. The market recovered modestly on Friday, 4 September, breaking a four-session losing streak, but the rebound was not strong enough to change the broader cautious trend.

"Last week, Indian equities ended a volatile week on a weaker footing, with the Nifty 50 declining 1.15% as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and elevated US Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment. Brent crude surged 8.56% during the week as geopolitical tensions intensified, keeping global inflation risks firmly in focus. At the same time, the US 10-year Treasury yield remained elevated at around 4.78%, tightening global financial conditions and reducing the relative appeal of emerging-market equities, especially India's," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

The market's tone during the week remained bearish to cautious, though the domestic fundamentals remained strong. The fundamentals continue to provide a degree of support, but near-term market direction is likely to depend heavily on crude oil prices, foreign fund flows, global interest-rate expectations and geopolitical developments. Investors are likely to remain selective and focus on companies with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets and relatively lower exposure to external risks, said analyst reports.