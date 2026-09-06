Demand for premium hatchbacks will remain firm; no threat from compact SUVs: MSIL

Banerjee said that while SUVs now account for 57% of the total PV market, with compact SUVs being one of the largest sub-segments, there remains strong demand for premium hatchbacks in the market as well. “For our newly launched Brezza SUV, we got 60,000 bookings in the very first 6 weeks. But at the same time, we are selling 16,500 Balenos per month. Last month, we did Breza around 17,000 units. The point I'm trying to make is that India is a big market and there are different sets of customers for every segment,” added Banerjee.

While Baleno and Swift are the best-selling models in the premium hatchback segment, other nameplates include Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza (rebadged Baleno).

Banerjee stated that even in the one category below, hatchbacks are going neck and neck with SUVs. “If you take the SUVs, I think Punch did around 22,000 last month. In comparison, Swift and Wagon R did 22,000 and 21,000 units respectively. The perception that only SUVs are going is wrong. Barring one or two models, most SUVs are not doing well,” said Banerjee.

MSIL said that its gain in market share, to the tune of more than 2% this year, is mostly coming from the small cars and SUVs. “Hatchbacks are one of the fastest-growing segments this year...I think the biggest factor that led to our market share increase is that we commissioned 2 of our production lines. We are getting more vehicles, and pushing our market share up. At present, we have a backlog of 180,000 vehicles,” said Banerjee.