India is where the future of technology is being imagined, developed and led: Samsung CEO

NEW DELHI: India is a place where the future of technology is being imagined, developed and led, said Samsung South West Asia President and CEO JB Park on Monday as the company marked 30 years in the country.
Park said India has evolved from being a market where global technologies were introduced to a country that is helping imagine, engineer and develop technology for the world.
“What inspires me most about India is that it constantly exceeds expectations,” Park said. “Today, we don’t look at India just as a market of 1.4 billion people. We see India as a place where the future of technology is being imagined, developed and led.”
Samsung entered India in 1995. Over the past three decades, the company has expanded its manufacturing footprint, strengthened its research and design capabilities and invested in building an innovation ecosystem in the country.
“The story of Samsung in India has never been about selling products. It has been about growing together,” Park said. “But more importantly, we evolved from bringing technology to India to creating technology with India.”
He said India's scale, diversity and rapidly evolving technology landscape are increasingly shaping how Samsung approaches innovation. Samsung's R&D engineers in Bengaluru and Noida work alongside colleagues across its global R&D network, contributing to technologies and experiences for India as well as the rest of the world.
“India challenges us to innovate differently,” Park said. “Building products for a country of this scale and diversity means designing solutions that are intuitive, inclusive and relevant to millions of people with very different needs. Those innovations often go on to benefit consumers around the world.”
As artificial intelligence transforms consumer technology, Samsung's engineers in India are also collaborating with global teams to develop next-generation AI experiences.
“AI will only be meaningful if it solves real problems for real people. And, there are few places that challenge us to do that better than India,” Park said.
Looking ahead, Park said Samsung's ambition is to help India lead the next wave of innovations that can improve lives around the world.
As Samsung marks three decades in the country, he said its legacy in India should ultimately be measured not only by the products, manufacturing ecosystem and research capabilities it has helped build, but also by the people and ideas it has helped nurture.
“I don’t believe our legacy will ultimately be defined by the devices we made,” Park said. “I believe it will be defined by the dreams we helped unlock.”