India is where the future of technology is being imagined, developed and led: Samsung CEO

“The story of Samsung in India has never been about selling products. It has been about growing together,” Park said. “But more importantly, we evolved from bringing technology to India to creating technology with India.”

He said India's scale, diversity and rapidly evolving technology landscape are increasingly shaping how Samsung approaches innovation. Samsung's R&D engineers in Bengaluru and Noida work alongside colleagues across its global R&D network, contributing to technologies and experiences for India as well as the rest of the world.

“India challenges us to innovate differently,” Park said. “Building products for a country of this scale and diversity means designing solutions that are intuitive, inclusive and relevant to millions of people with very different needs. Those innovations often go on to benefit consumers around the world.”

As artificial intelligence transforms consumer technology, Samsung's engineers in India are also collaborating with global teams to develop next-generation AI experiences.

“AI will only be meaningful if it solves real problems for real people. And, there are few places that challenge us to do that better than India,” Park said.

Looking ahead, Park said Samsung's ambition is to help India lead the next wave of innovations that can improve lives around the world.

As Samsung marks three decades in the country, he said its legacy in India should ultimately be measured not only by the products, manufacturing ecosystem and research capabilities it has helped build, but also by the people and ideas it has helped nurture.

“I don’t believe our legacy will ultimately be defined by the devices we made,” Park said. “I believe it will be defined by the dreams we helped unlock.”