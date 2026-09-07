Sebi eases compliance norms for FPIs investing only in Gsecs

MUMBAI: The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has eased the compliance for those foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who want to invest only in government securities.

In a circular issued on Monday, SEBI said, "FPIs investing only in government securities shall not be required to furnish investor group details," thus reducing the regulatory compliance burden on them for solely investing in G-Secs.

In September 2025 through an amendment, the Sebi and RBI had exempted FPIs investing only in G-Secs via the fully accessible route from a lot of compliance burden. The new rule broadens the relief to all FPIs investing only in Gsecs, regardless of the route.