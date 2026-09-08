Market’s two-year slump deepens, analysts see room for recovery

Domestic equity market continues to remain under pressure, with little sign of a decisive breakout. Rising crude oil prices and bond yields have added to the selling pressure, overshadowing the country’s strong Q1 GDP growth, with the benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closing higher in only one of the past seven sessions.

Over the past month, the Nifty50 has declined 4%, taking its year-to-date loss to nearly 10%. The correction is not a short-term phenomenon. Barring a brief rebound in December 2025 and early January 2026, the benchmark indices have remained under sustained selling pressure for nearly two years. >From their late-September 2024 peaks, the Nifty and Sensex are down around 10% and 12%, respectively.

On Tuesday, September 8, the Nifty50 fell 0.61% to close at 23,635, while the Sensex declined 0.73% to settle at 75,577.

While slowing corporate earnings and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling have weighed on the market over the past two years, rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and their impact on global energy prices have further reduced the attractiveness of Indian equities for some overseas investors.

“There are two main reasons for the underperformance of the benchmark index. The first is a slowdown in earnings growth, and the second is that this slowdown is leading to capital rotation from large-cap to mid- and small-cap companies, which have been doing relatively well in terms of earnings growth,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities.

“At the same time, a few global investors have rotated out of Indian large caps and have been encashing on the global AI rally, which was predominantly spread across the US, Taiwan and Korea,” he added.

Agrawal, however, expects the benchmark indices to recover, citing more attractive Nifty50 valuations and expectations of a revival in large-cap earnings. Corporate earnings are expected to grow broadly in line with nominal GDP growth of 10-12%, he said.

“We feel the fair value of the Nifty index over the next 12 months is closer to 28,000-29,000,” Agrawal said.

Feroze Azeez, joint CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, said historical market performance also provides some comfort that the current downturn could be followed by a recovery.