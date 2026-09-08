Satcom spectrum pricing clears key hurdle, commercial services closer

NEW DELHI: In a move that could bring satellite communication services closer to commercial launch in India, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the top decision-making body for telecommunications and digital policies, has approved a spectrum usage charge (SUC) of 5% of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for satellite communication services.

The charge will be lower at 4% of AGR for operators providing services in rural and remote areas.

With the decision, the government can now move ahead with spectrum assignment for satellite communication companies such as Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Amazon Leo to launch commercial services in India.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will now move the proposal through the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) and subsequently seek Cabinet approval.

The DCC has also approved spectrum assignment for five years, with an option for a two-year extension.