30% of AI-displaced workers may need to be rehired by 2029: Gartner

“Business and IT executives who use AI primarily as a tool for cost cutting risk making reductions that are too deep and too soon, affecting their ability to innovate their business model and compete in new markets as AI continues to mature,” she said.

Gartner identified four shifts that it said will shape how organisations manage work as AI develops.

The first is to expand human capability through the human-AI relationship. Gartner said organisations should use AI to support employees’ judgement, creativity, leadership and decision-making while keeping people accountable.

The second is to build a workforce that can adapt to AI rather than simply adopt it. This includes developing AI literacy, AI-enabled skills management and digital dexterity, while ensuring executives are “AI savvy”.

The third shift is to preserve context, judgement and meaning as AI becomes part of more business processes. Gartner said organisations need systems that maintain human oversight and help employees understand why processes are carried out, rather than only how they work.

The fourth is to build a foundation for long-term value from AI. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 75% of organisations that focus on turning AI productivity gains into cost savings will be overtaken by competitors that reinvest those gains in innovation, modernisation and upskilling.

“The challenge facing CIOs and business executives is no longer technological; it is using AI to amplify human intelligence, expertise and creativity,” Paulman said.