Adani Airport raises $1 billion at an $18 billion pre-money valuation; AEL shares jump 5%

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), is raising Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds. The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.
Following the announcement, shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped more than 5%. So far in 2026, AEL shares have jumped more than 37% despite a significant weakness in the capital market.
AAHL and the investors have entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement pursuant to which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54% in AAHL.
According to Ahmedabad-based conglomerate, the proceeds will support three strategic priorities: expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio; accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use development planned in the first phase; and scaling passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses including ground handling business.
These investments, as per the airport operator, are expected to increase capacity to serve 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport ecosystem.
Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, AAHL, said, “India’s aviation sector is one of the most powerful multipliers of the country’s GDP growth. Every expansion in air connectivity catalyses trade, tourism, employment and regional development well beyond the airport gate. With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms.”
Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL said, “We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world's largest airports platform. This ambition is buoyed by the exponential growth opportunities across India, the rising spending power of the Indian consumer, and the momentum of our city-side developments as powerful economic catalysts in the country's major urban centres.”
The fresh fundraising transaction follows AEL’s successful Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026. AAHL manages eight airports across India, including Mumbai and recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport, and serves over 23% of India’s total passenger traffic.