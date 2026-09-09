Adani Airport raises $1 billion at an $18 billion pre-money valuation; AEL shares jump 5%

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), is raising Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds. The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

Following the announcement, shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped more than 5%. So far in 2026, AEL shares have jumped more than 37% despite a significant weakness in the capital market.

AAHL and the investors have entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement pursuant to which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54% in AAHL.

According to Ahmedabad-based conglomerate, the proceeds will support three strategic priorities: expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio; accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use development planned in the first phase; and scaling passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses including ground handling business.

These investments, as per the airport operator, are expected to increase capacity to serve 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport ecosystem.