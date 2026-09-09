Coforge shares fall after chairman O P Bhatt resigns following audit review

BENGALURU: Coforge shares ended 5% lower on Wednesday after chairman and director O P Bhatt resigned with immediate effect following concerns raised by an internal audit over the company’s board evaluation process.

The stock fell as much as 8.7% to Rs 1,780.10 on the BSE intraday and was among the losers on the Nifty IT index.

Coforge said its internal auditor, as part of its internal audit plan, reviewed the company’s Board Evaluation Exercise conducted in March and April 2026 and the Board Evaluation Report (BER), prepared under Bhatt’s guidance.

The review identified concerns about how the BER was handled and presented to the board. The company said material information relating to the report, including information concerning the chairman’s performance, had not been fully disclosed to the board when the report was presented.