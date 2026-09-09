Kenya sets up joint panel with Tata Chemicals to resolve Magadi dispute

In a shift from Kenya’s recent hardline stance against Tata Chemicals, the country’s Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs has agreed to set up a high-level technical committee with Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd (TCML) to resolve outstanding compliance issues and determine the way forward for its suspended operations at Lake Magadi.

The development comes just days after Kenyan President William Ruto directed Tata Chemicals to cease operations in the country and said a new investor would be brought in to develop the soda ash resources at Lake Magadi.

Kenya’s Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho said the decision to form the committee followed a meeting with Tata Chemicals Magadi executives on Tuesday. The panel will be jointly led by the Principal Secretary for Mining, Harry Kimtai, on behalf of the government and TCML chief executive officer Swaminathan Nagarajan on behalf of the company.

The committee will conduct a detailed technical review of the unresolved compliance matters and submit its report to Joho for consideration and further direction.

According to Joho’s statement, the committee will examine five key issues: mineral beneficiation and in-country value addition; outstanding community benefits and royalty obligations; unresolved land matters; opening up the area for multiple mineral extraction; and outstanding matters between TCML and the Kajiado County Government.

The move is significant as it opens a formal channel of engagement between the Kenyan government and Tata Chemicals after President Ruto publicly criticised the company for failing to create sufficient local economic value from its century-old operations at Lake Magadi.

Ruto had said a new investor would be required to establish both a glass manufacturing plant and a chemical processing facility in Kajiado before being allowed to operate. His criticism centred on Kenya exporting raw soda ash instead of developing downstream processing and manufacturing locally.

Joho, however, said the government remained committed to constructive engagement with investors while upholding Kenya’s laws, regulations and the interests of its people. He said the objective was not merely to resolve the immediate compliance issues but to establish a framework promoting responsible mining, value addition, community development and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The dispute dates back to July 28, when Kenya’s mining ministry ordered TCML to suspend mining operations over alleged regulatory non-compliance. The government had cited unresolved issues relating to mineral beneficiation and value addition, royalty reconciliation and payment obligations, and export reporting.