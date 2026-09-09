New Apple CEO unveils latest iPhone lineup

CUPERTINO, California: Apple is unveiling its latest generation of iPhones, widely expected to include a foldable version, on Wednesday at an event headlined by new CEO John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on Sept. 1.

Ternus briefly took the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater, kicking off the event to loud cheers. In a video message, he praised Apple's "relentless pursuit of excellence."

The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, Ternus said, bring improvements to the battery, camera, and performance.

Apple is focusing on Siri's new AI capabilities with the new phones, emphasizing privacy and security to stand apart from rivals who are further along in incorporating AI.

Many of Apple's biggest rivals, such as Samsung, Motorola and Google, have already come out with foldable smartphones. But Apple is not one to rush on new technologies.

"The foldable launch is straight out of Apple's playbook: Wait for the product to work out its kinks and for the market to offer glimpses of viability, then enter and shape the category," said Forrester analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee. "The difference is that foldables still represent a minuscule share of the smartphone market. The test of Apple's ambition will be whether it can expand that niche into a meaningful new segment."