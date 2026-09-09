NSE IPO may shrink to Rs 25,000-27,000 crore as investors pull back from OFS

NEW DELHI: The size of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO may shrink with the offer for sale (OFS) likely to be cut to 5.2-5.5 per cent, from the 6 per cent planned earlier, as some shareholders have backed out of the sale, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The reduced OFS could bring down the overall issue size to Rs 25,000-27,000 crore, compared with the earlier estimate of Rs 30,000 crore. At this size, NSE may fall short of becoming India's largest-ever public offering. Hyundai Motor India's IPO, at Rs 27,870 crore, currently holds the record.

The reduction in the OFS size is understood to be driven by some shareholders choosing not to sell during the IPO, as they believe they could command a better valuation by selling their stake at a later stage, the people familiar with the matter said.

The NSE is also looking to make the issue more attractive for retail investors, with pricing being structured to provide greater participation and benefit to small investors in the OFS, they added.

The IPO price band is expected to be in the range of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share, against an earlier estimated of Rs 2,000 per share.

The NSE IPO is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and close on September 22. The shares are likely to be listed on September 25, sources stated. The listing is targeted before the 'Pitru Paksha' period that begins on September 26.