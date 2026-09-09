Rupee on a losing streak, falls under 95 as oil crosses $100, RBI taps dlr swaps to suck out liquidity

Brent crude surpassed $100 mark for the first time in almost six weeks after attacks on many Saudi oil facilities and ships threatened to weaken the already strained supply chains. Brent crude was trading higher by 2.94 per cent at $100.73 by 1930 hrs.

In addition to spot dollar sales, the central bank also likely conducted forex swaps maturing in September and October to drain excess rupee liquidity from the banking system, market soruces said.

The dollar interventions helped the rupee close at 95.08, avoiding steeper losses.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward ⁠premia jumped with traders pointing to likely sell/buy swaps to the tune of $115 billion conducted by the central bank for near-tenor maturities. In dollar swaps, the RBI sells dollars to banks for rupee which will be bought back later, helping the central bank drain out excess cash in the system that has crossed Rs 11 trillion mark now.

"Sell-buy swaps could lift forward premia, potentially supporting the the rupee by improving hedging incentives for ⁠exporters," a trader said.

On Wednesday, the one-year dollar-rupee forward implied yield climbed 11 bps to a more than three-month high of 3.16%. A weak dollar, however, cushioned the fall, forex traders said.