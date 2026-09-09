Sebi lifts ban on JPMorgan unit, Mansi in CAS manipulation charges

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Sebi has learnt to have lifted the trading ban on Copthall Mauritius Investment, a unit of JP Morgan Chase based in the tax haven, and the city-based Mansi Share & Stock Broking, after they deposited Rs 2.96 crore and Rs 71.6 lakh, respectively, to comply with the regulatory order to disgorge their alleged illicit gains.

A source aware of the development said, however, that the Sebi investigations into the alleged market manipulation on August 13 on the Sensex, will continue, even though they can resume trading in the market.

“While the trading ban on both the entities is lifted, Sebi’s investigations into the alleged market manipulation will continue,” a source told TNIE Wednesday.

The source further said Sebi will shortly release a confirmatory order after studying the formal responses of the brokerages. The Sebi had given both the companies 21 days to respond.