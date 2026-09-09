Stock markets tumble in early trade amid escalating tensions in West Asia, higher oil prices

MUMBAI: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Wednesday as escalating tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil to near USD 100-per-barrel mark.

Selling in IT stocks and fresh foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 500.25 points to 75,060.61 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 129.40 points to 23,506.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards.

NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and Adani Ports were among the winners.

"Brent crude is trading near USD 99.60-a-barrel after the US-Iran conflict widened and Iran-backed Houthi attacks disrupted Saudi energy infrastructure.

"For India, sustained crude prices around or above USD 100 could intensify inflationary pressures, weigh on the rupee and the current account, squeeze corporate margins and diminish expectations of monetary easing. As a result, elevated oil prices are likely to remain a key overhang on domestic market sentiment even if broader global cues improve," Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.