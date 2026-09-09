Tap UPI data to boost MSME lending: Niti Aayog head

Stating that the multi-decadally high asset quality in the banking system may be forcing banks to be overcautious, he said, "we need more credit to creditworthy people with risk evaluation," arguing there is headroom to extend credit without compromising asset quality.

Also frowning up on the low share of manufacturing in GDP, which has been stagnating at around 16% for decades, Lahiri said the country lacks the scale enjoyed by China or even Korea, calling this the biggest structural challenge that the country faces.

“The share of manufacturing in the overall economy has to rise much more, for the nation to truly prosper,” he said.

He also flagged the low investment as a proportion of GDP at around 30-34%, which in China and Korea are about 10 percentage points higher. “Much of this investment has to be financed by domestic rather than foreign savings, while exports provide an additional and important source of demand,” he said.

On the falling FDI inflows, Lahiri said we need foreign direct investments not merely for capital, but also for access to global value chains, to achieve proper scale in manufacturing, and for technology.

He also flagged weaponisation of tariffs, and the breakdown of the WTO system, and the disruptive effects of AI technology as sources of uncertainty.