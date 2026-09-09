Tata Motors continues to top EV sales chart followed by M&M

NEW DELHI: Riding on the success of Punch.ev and Nexon.ev, Tata Motors continued commanding its number 1 position in India’s electric car market with 13,158 units registered in August 2026, a sharp surge of 63% over 8,064 units registered in the same month last year. Mahindra & Mahindra, led by the success of XEV 9E and XEV 9S, also held its second position with 6,464 units registered during the month, a surge of 56% year-on-year.
Demand for electric cars remained strong with total retail sales coming at 30,686 units in August 2026 compared to 20,210 units in August 2025, according to data shared by FADA. Sequentially, however, there was a decline as July 2026 registrations stood at 32,928. EV sales in the overall car market also eased marginally from 7.90% in July 2026 to 7.63% in August 2026.
Tata accounted for 42.87% of electric car registrations in August while Mahindra held a 21.06% share. Together, the two homegrown auto majors accounted for nearly 64% of India’s electric car registrations during August.
JSW MG Motor, which sells the popular Windsor EV came in at third with 4,622 registrations in August. Unlike Tata and Mahindra, MG recorded year-on-year and month-on-month declines in EV sales. In August 2025, MG sold 5,621 EVs, while in July it sold 5,689 units. MG’s August EV market share stood at 15.06%.
Vietnamese carmaker VinFast zoomed to fourth position with 2,199 units in August 2026, up 48.38% MoM. The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki followed with 1,412 EV registrations.
While a model-wise breakup for August 2026 is out to be out, MG Windsor EV was the best-selling electric car in India for the first half of 2026, leading domestic sales with 19,080 units sold. Mahindra XEV 9S came in second with 18,074 units while Mahindra XEV 9e came in fifth position with sales of 11,242 units in the first half of 2026.
Tata Nexon EV ranked third with sales of 16,567 units, up from 9,284 units during H1 2025. Tata Punch EV followed closely in fourth place with 15,683 units. A total of 1,48,023 electric cars were sold in the first six months of 2026, representing 79% year-on-year growth.
Strong hybrids, by comparison, recorded 57,885 units during the first half of CY26. Toyota Innova Hycross remained India's best-selling strong hybrid with 27,812 units, despite volumes declining 6%. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV recorded sales of 18,577 units during the six-month period, up 23%. The two Toyota products commanded more than 80% of total hybrid sales.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s strong-hybrid volume fell from 8,909 units in H1CY25 to 4,086 units in H1CY26 while newly launched Maruti Suzuki Victoris generated 3,231 hybrid sales.