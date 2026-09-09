Tata Motors continues to top EV sales chart followed by M&M

NEW DELHI: Riding on the success of Punch.ev and Nexon.ev, Tata Motors continued commanding its number 1 position in India’s electric car market with 13,158 units registered in August 2026, a sharp surge of 63% over 8,064 units registered in the same month last year. Mahindra & Mahindra, led by the success of XEV 9E and XEV 9S, also held its second position with 6,464 units registered during the month, a surge of 56% year-on-year.

Demand for electric cars remained strong with total retail sales coming at 30,686 units in August 2026 compared to 20,210 units in August 2025, according to data shared by FADA. Sequentially, however, there was a decline as July 2026 registrations stood at 32,928. EV sales in the overall car market also eased marginally from 7.90% in July 2026 to 7.63% in August 2026.

Tata accounted for 42.87% of electric car registrations in August while Mahindra held a 21.06% share. Together, the two homegrown auto majors accounted for nearly 64% of India’s electric car registrations during August.

JSW MG Motor, which sells the popular Windsor EV came in at third with 4,622 registrations in August. Unlike Tata and Mahindra, MG recorded year-on-year and month-on-month declines in EV sales. In August 2025, MG sold 5,621 EVs, while in July it sold 5,689 units. MG’s August EV market share stood at 15.06%.