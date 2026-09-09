TCS launches India’s first lights-out factory lab in Pune

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched India’s first lights-out factory lab at its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune, combining digital twins, robotics and industrial AI to simulate autonomous manufacturing operations.

The TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab – Lights-Out Factory is designed to demonstrate how a manufacturing assembly line can operate with minimal human intervention. The facility uses digital twins, robotics, industrial AI, factory control systems and real-time operational intelligence.

At the centre of the lab is a fully robotic battery pack assembly line. TCS said the live setup, which has multiple stages of production, will allow manufacturers to prototype, test and scale AI-based production systems before deploying them in factories.