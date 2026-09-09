US suspends Cognizant green-card filings amid fraud investigation

BENGALURU: The US Department of Labour has suspended permanent labour certification filings by technology services company Cognizant as federal authorities investigate alleged fraud and possible harm to American workers.

Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito announced the suspension on social media, saying: “Cognizant’s PERM filings are suspended.”

“Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated. Alongside @WHFraudTF, we’re following facts, fraud and finances. Handcuffs await,” he said.

D’Esposito said his office was working with Labour Department officials and the White House Fraud Task Force. He did not disclose the allegations against Cognizant, the number of filings affected or how long the suspension would last.

The Inspector General also announced the suspension of PERM filings by software company Cloudera. No criminal charges against either company were announced.

PERM, or Permanent Labour Certification, is a key step in the process of sponsoring foreign workers for employment-based green cards. Employers must demonstrate that qualified US workers are not available for the role and that employing a foreign worker will not negatively affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed American workers.

The suspension could delay new green-card sponsorship cases involving Cognizant employees. However, the announcement did not say that existing visa or green-card approvals had been cancelled or that employees with pending applications would lose their cases.

The action came a day after Cognizant announced plans to strengthen its US workforce. The company said it would hire 1,500 American college graduates and expand its Frontier Certified Engineer and Frontier Business Operator workforce to 15,000.

“We are hiring American graduates, standing up new American job categories for the AI era, and putting Cognizant’s capital and leadership behind a national coalition built to make sure this transition works for workers,” Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S said.