CAS stays, but derivatives settlements may change: Sebi chief

MUMBAI: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has reiterated that the closing auction ession is not going anywhere but is here stay, even as traders continue to raise concerns over sharp expiry-day swings linked to the new closing-price mechanism." CAS is here to stay," the Pandey said here on Thursday, clarifying that the regulator is not looking to roll it back.

The statement comes on a day when the Sensex again saw a sharp intraday swing of over 1,000 points during expiry-day trade before ending only 138 points higher, reversing deep cuts in ealier in the day.Pandey said global jurisdictions have faced lower liquidity in the initial phases of implementation of the CAS, the framework that the domestic market adopted from August 3.

Speaking on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the global gintech summit here, the Sebi chairman reiterated that while the regulator is soon going to issue a consultation paper on proposed changes to the CAs framework, the new mechanism is here to stay.“The CAS is here to stay…the only question is of liquidity.