Markets snap 3-day losses; elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment.

MUMBAI: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, snapping three days of decline, on fag-end buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

However, elevated crude oil prices above USD 100-per-barrel mark, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, kept risk appetite subdued throughout the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 138.36 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 74,902.59 on last-minute buying. During the day, it hit a high of 74,910.96 and a low of 74,598.47.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.30 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 23,477.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Trent, and ITC were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.19 per cent to USD 102.2 per barrel.