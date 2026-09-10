Ultraviolette to invest Rs 1,000 cr for new facility in Hosur, ramp up capacity in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-headquartered electric two-wheeler company Ultraviolette Automotive announced on Thursday its plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next 5 years to establish what it calls its ‘BIGGA (Big Global Ambition) Factory’ in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility will ramp up to an annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles in phases, with infrastructure designed to scale production to 500,000 vehicles per annum as demand grows.
The upcoming plant will manufacture Ultraviolette’s Tesseract electric scooter, and provide the capacity and scale to support the company’s future product portfolio across multiple segments, including Sports, Crossover, Cruiser, Street and Scooters.
According to the company, the project is expected to create approximately 2,000 job opportunities in its initial phase, scaling further over the next five years, as the facility scales its operations.
The TVS Motor and Zoho Corporation-backed Ultraviolette has earmarked Rs 800 crore (specifically around Rs 779 crore) for the new BIGGA facility in SIPCOT, Shoolagiri, Hosur and the remaining Rs 200 crore is dedicated to expanding and scaling up the existing Bengaluru plant. With the Bengaluru facility scaling to 50,000 units, total Phase 1 output will reach 300,000 units per annum by mid-next year.
The expansion will be funded via a combination of Capex, equity-based capital, internal cash flows generated from business sales, and some debt.
The company stated it is currently fully capitalised for this plant's requirements. Ultraviolette had raised $45 million in its ongoing Series E round from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto in December 2025, months after it raised $21 million from TDK Ventures.
Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, said that over the last few years they have built their foundation around technology, performance and product innovation, and the next phase is about building the scale to take that foundation much further.
“The BIGGA Factory is a significant step in that direction, giving us the manufacturing capacity and infrastructure to scale Tesseract and our future products, while creating the ability to serve a much larger customer base in India and international markets,” added Subramaniam.
Despite operating in the high-end premium segment, Ultraviolette has seen a sharp surge in recent monthly sales. As per the retail sales data on the Vaahan portal, Ultraviolette Automotive delivered 694 units in July 2026, a 406% increase compared to last year.
The new unit includes an automated, multi-platform battery assembly line matching vehicle volume. Over the next 3–4 years, the firm aims for complete supply chain indigenisation beyond imported cells, microcontrollers, and magnets.
The Government of Tamil Nadu will facilitate the allotment of land for the manufacturing facility in Hosur at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri.