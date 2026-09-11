AI productivity pushes IT clients to reopen IT services contracts mid-cycle

Enterprise clients are increasingly revisiting IT-services contracts before their scheduled renewal dates as AI reduces the time and number of people needed to deliver the same work. In some cases, clients are seeking price cuts of 25-30%, while others are asking for more work at the same cost or for a share of the productivity gains.

The shift is emerging as a gap opens between how quickly AI changes the delivery of IT services and how long enterprise contracts remain in place.

“AI moves in months; contracts move in years, and clients no longer accept absorbing that gap,” said Sridhar Mantha, CEO, Generative AI Business Services.

The trend is most visible in software development, testing and application maintenance, where AI-assisted coding and other tools can reduce the effort required to complete work. Clients that can demonstrate these productivity gains are increasingly questioning why they should wait for a contract renewal before seeking changes.

Mantha said clients with mature AI-enabled delivery teams are increasingly asking how productivity gains reach them. While a lower price is one option, clients are also seeking gain-sharing arrangements, additional scope at the same cost or service-level agreements based on faster delivery.

Gartner said AI-related mid-contract renegotiations were becoming more common, although they were not yet widespread across the enterprise IT-services market.

“AI-driven mid-contract renegotiations are becoming more common, but they are not yet widespread across the enterprise IT services market,” said Biswajit Maity, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

According to Maity, most of the activity is concentrated among large enterprises with strong sourcing maturity and the ability to measure AI-related productivity gains. Most clients are still assessing the benefits they have realised rather than reopening contracts as a matter of routine.

The issue is particularly relevant to contracts based on the number of people or hours used to deliver a service. If AI allows three engineers to deliver work that previously required five, clients can question whether the original pricing still reflects the work being done.