Cyrix Healthcare acquires Blue Star’s med-tech business

KOCHI: Keralam-based healthcare technology company Cyrix Healthcare has acquired the MedTech Solutions business of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd (Blue Star E&E), in a move that will strengthen its ability to install, maintain and repair medical equipment, particularly CT and MRI scanners.
The acquisition, effective September 1, is expected to increase Cyrix’s business by 30-40 percent, a company release said. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition is significant for hospitals as it brings specialised expertise in high-end medical imaging equipment under Cyrix’s larger healthcare technology management network. Blue Star E&E’s MedTech Solutions team has experience in more than 250 CT and MRI installations across India.
For patients, the immediate benefit could be more reliable maintenance and quicker access to technical support for expensive equipment such as CT and MRI scanners. Such machines are critical for diagnosing a range of conditions, and prolonged equipment downtime can affect hospital services and patient care.
Cyrix, which has built its business around managing medical equipment for hospitals, said the acquisition will allow it to offer a wider range of services through a single partner — from installing and maintaining equipment to repairs, refurbishment and eventual replacement. The company currently manages more than 6.5 lakh medical devices at over 25,000 healthcare facilities, with more than 1,200 biomedical engineers and technical professionals. Its equipment portfolio ranges from basic devices such as ECG machines to advanced CT and MRI systems. according to the release.
Cyrix has been managing medical equipment at Kerala government healthcare institutions for nearly five years. It also has major engagements with government healthcare systems in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The acquisition will also strengthen Cyrix’s refurbished medical equipment business, AURUM, particularly in refurbished CT and MRI scanners. This could give hospitals more options to access high-end equipment at lower costs, the company said. “All existing Blue Star E&E MedTech Solutions customers will continue to be supported by the same experienced teams,” Cyrix said, ensuring continuity of service after the takeover.
The company has also established an academy to train biomedical engineers, with 100 per cent placement claimed for its trainees.
“This acquisition significantly strengthens our imaging expertise, service capabilities and product portfolio,” said Ajith Kumar S, co-founder and executive director, Cyrix Healthcare.
Cyrix said the deal is part of its plan to build a comprehensive medical technology management platform across India, the Middle East and Africa.