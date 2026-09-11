Cyrix Healthcare acquires Blue Star’s med-tech business

KOCHI: Keralam-based healthcare technology company Cyrix Healthcare has acquired the MedTech Solutions business of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd (Blue Star E&E), in a move that will strengthen its ability to install, maintain and repair medical equipment, particularly CT and MRI scanners.

The acquisition, effective September 1, is expected to increase Cyrix’s business by 30-40 percent, a company release said. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is significant for hospitals as it brings specialised expertise in high-end medical imaging equipment under Cyrix’s larger healthcare technology management network. Blue Star E&E’s MedTech Solutions team has experience in more than 250 CT and MRI installations across India.



For patients, the immediate benefit could be more reliable maintenance and quicker access to technical support for expensive equipment such as CT and MRI scanners. Such machines are critical for diagnosing a range of conditions, and prolonged equipment downtime can affect hospital services and patient care.



