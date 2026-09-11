FM hits out at growth critics           

MUMBAI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hit out at those questioning the higher economic growth reported in the first half saying the country is witnessing the real demographic dividend now in real time.

Last month, the government had said the first quarter growth printed in at a high 7.8%, which as much more than the RBI forecast of 7% and also consensus of under-7% clip, and many including the former head of the national statistical office Pronab Sen questioned the methodology deployed to arrive at the numbers and the steep down revision in the previous quarters.

Addressing the concluding session of the Global Fintech Summit here on Friday she said some commentators continue to view our demographic expansion through a lens of 'perpetual pessimism' and rely on "vibecasting" rather than actual numbers.

“There is a persistent habit among some to view our demographic expansion through a lens of perpetual pessimism," she said.