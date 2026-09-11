Russia ready to boost global energy, food security: Putin tells BRICS Business Forum

Russia stands ready to contribute to global energy and food security, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, highlighting the dynamic and vibrant domestic markets of BRICS countries.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in the national capital, Putin also said the world was undergoing structural, deep and profound shifts.

He emphasised that Russia was open to interesting and promising initiatives in tourism, industry and trade.

"Together with our partners, we stand ready to contribute to world energy and food security, to building reliable logistic routes such as the Arctic Transport Corridor and the North-South Transport Corridor.

"We also intend to reinforce our cooperation in personal training and applied research in smart technology, unmanned transport, and so on and so forth," Putin said.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and West Asia crisis, the visiting president also took a swipe at Western countries without directly naming the US or any other country.

Noting that at times competition takes ugly forms, Putin said, "These ugly forms are something we see even at the state level, at the government level, and sometimes there are measures resorted to (that are in) physical nature..."

Putin also hit out at Western sanctions.

(With inputs from PTI)