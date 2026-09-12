India-EU FTA gives European automakers up to 160,000-car annual quota over 10 yrs

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement provides the European automobile industry with an initial annual quota of 100,000 completely built-up internal-combustion and non-plug-in hybrid cars, with the quota set to rise to 160,000 vehicles by the 10th year and remain at that level thereafter, according to the agreement’s texts and annexures published on Friday.

The concession marks a significant opening of India’s sensitive automobile market to European manufacturers, with cars entering within the quota eligible for substantially lower tariffs subject to their price and other conditions.

For cars priced between €15,000 and €35,000, the in-quota duty will fall from the current 110% to 35% in the first year and to 10% from the fifth year. For cars priced above €35,000, the duty will decline from 66% to 30% in the first year and to 10% from the fifth year.

The quota is divided among different price bands, with 43,000 units reserved for cars priced above €50,000 from the fifth year. Cars priced below €15,000 will not receive preferential treatment.

India will also reduce tariffs on EU cars imported beyond the quota. For cars priced between €15,000 and €50,000, the out-of-quota duty will gradually fall to 35% by the 10th year, depending on the existing tariff. For cars priced above €50,000, it will fall to 30%.

The agreement also provides a separate quota for completely knocked-down internal-combustion and hybrid cars. The quota will be 75,000 units annually for the first five years before gradually declining to 50,000 units from the 10th year.

The in-quota duty on these vehicles will fall from 13.75% in the first year to 8.25% from the third year, compared with the current 16.5%.

For battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and cars using other eligible technologies, concessions will begin from the fifth year. The quota for completely built-up vehicles will start at 20,000 units in the fifth year, rise to 50,000 in the 10th year and reach 90,000 from the 14th year. The in-quota duty on these vehicles will fall from 30% in the fifth year to 10% in the 10th year. Vehicles priced below €20,000 will not receive the concession.