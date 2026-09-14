Electronics manufacturer Bhagwati's memory business set to grow 10-fold in FY27

Micromax-backed electronics manufacturing and services company Bhagwati Products Ltd expects its memory and storage business to grow nearly 10-fold to more than Rs 1,000 crore this financial year, as it expands into IT hardware and automotive electronics and builds capabilities across three electronics ecosystems in India.

The company's memory brand, MiPhi, reported revenue of Rs 100 crore in the financial year ended March 2026 but has already clocked Rs 250 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, co-founder Rahul Sharma told TNIE.

The company has entered the memory and storage business through a 55:45 joint venture with Taiwan-based Phison, a major maker of NAND flash controllers. The venture manufactures enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) in India for servers and other applications, besides embedded memory products for sectors including automotive, space and telecommunications.

MiPhi combines "Mi" from Micromax and "Phi" from Phison. Sharma said the business was well positioned to benefit from rising demand for storage driven by artificial intelligence, data centres and other digital infrastructure.

"Memory sits right at the top of the Tier-1 AI infrastructure value chain," he said, adding that global memory manufacturing capacity remained constrained.

Beyond memory, Bhagwati is expanding beyond its existing smartphone business into IT hardware and automotive electronics. The company plans to start its IT ecosystem next year and enter automotive electronics by the end of the next financial year, Sharma said.