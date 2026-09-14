How fintech will influence your money

It is now an annual jamboree. With pricey tickets and sponsors looking to please the government, last week's Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai was probably a money spinner. Alongside the government, regulators like the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority, and others bring top finance and tech minds together.

Personal finance is shifting from active management by you to delegation to an AI agent that does it for you.

The event saw several new product launches, key report releases, and memoranda of understanding. The conversations and announcements centred on agentic AI frameworks that would handle everyday financial tasks for you. They also pointed to a broader shift: stronger digital public infrastructure, modern bond platforms, algorithmic trading systems and cross-border payment networks, alongside the expansion of digital fraud and the behavioural need for robust defence mechanisms and structures.

Investing and managing your finances comes with obvious challenges. This column therefore stands for financial knowledge and for efforts to make you aware.

Many companies are presenting agentic AI tools to make investing in mutual funds or stocks easier, or insurance tech companies that determine the right insurance amount and buy it for you. AI is now disrupting every segment in financial services that affects you. Companies that manage your credit behaviour through a credit score now also follow your digital footprint to understand your financial habits. It begins when you search for spending opportunities, like looking to spend on travel by converting the payment into EMIs. When it comes to financial planning, you could look up the right type of mutual fund, stock, insurance, or banking product. Your behaviour influences your decision-making, and as you make more transactions, the agentic AI learns more about you.