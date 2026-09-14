How should a 22-year-old start equity investing

At 22, your biggest investing edge is time, not the size of your first SIP. Thirty-eight years of compounding can turn small, consistent amounts into crores even if you never pick a single “hot” stock. The goal is not to get rich quickly; it is to stay invested long enough for Indian equities to do what they have historically done over decades.

Here are some steps:

1. Get the foundation right before you buy anything

Build an emergency fund of 6–12 months of expenses in a liquid fund or sweep-in FD. Without this, the first job loss or medical bill forces you to sell equity at the worst time.

Buy health insurance immediately. Add a cheap term life cover only if someone depends on your income.

Clear high-interest debt (credit cards, personal loans) first. Those rates destroy wealth faster than markets create it.

Teach your parents and explain standard deviation and risks in equity investments to your parents

If your parents have not been investing in equity, it is more of a challenge.

2. Educate yourself for a few weeks – and for the rest of your life

Start with free websites — structured resource for Indian markets. Read the modules on Introduction to Stock Markets, Mutual Funds, and Personal Finance.

3. Open the right accounts

You need:

A Demat + trading account – a bank is a good bet and feels safer

A mutual-fund account (use MF Central).

Start SIPs first. Direct stocks can come later once you understand how businesses work.

4. How a 22-year-old should actually invest

Asset allocation: With a 20–40 year horizon and no dependents, 85% equity is reasonable. Keep a small debt/gold buffer so you do not panic-sell in a crash.

Best starting vehicle: Low-cost index funds via SIP.

Core: UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund or HDFC Nifty 50 Index Fund (very low expense ratio).

Optional satellite: Multi-Asset funds or Flexicap funds depending on how aggressive you feel. Putting 30% in Multi-Asset and the balance in Flexicap.

You can start with Rs500–Rs20,000 a month. The amount matters far less than consistency and the habit of increasing the SIP every time your salary rises (step-up SIP).