How should a 22-year-old start equity investing

At 22, your biggest investing edge is time, not the size of your first SIP. Thirty-eight years of compounding can turn small, consistent amounts into crores even if you never pick a single “hot” stock. The goal is not to get rich quickly; it is to stay invested long enough for Indian equities to do what they have historically done over decades.
Here are some steps:
1. Get the foundation right before you buy anything
Build an emergency fund of 6–12 months of expenses in a liquid fund or sweep-in FD. Without this, the first job loss or medical bill forces you to sell equity at the worst time.
Buy health insurance immediately. Add a cheap term life cover only if someone depends on your income.
Clear high-interest debt (credit cards, personal loans) first. Those rates destroy wealth faster than markets create it.
Teach your parents and explain standard deviation and risks in equity investments to your parents
If your parents have not been investing in equity, it is more of a challenge.
2. Educate yourself for a few weeks – and for the rest of your life
Start with free websites — structured resource for Indian markets. Read the modules on Introduction to Stock Markets, Mutual Funds, and Personal Finance.
3. Open the right accounts
You need:
A Demat + trading account– a bank is a good bet and feels safer
A mutual-fund account (use MF Central).
Start SIPs first. Direct stocks can come later once you understand how businesses work.
4. How a 22-year-old should actually invest
Asset allocation: With a 20–40 year horizon and no dependents, 85% equity is reasonable. Keep a small debt/gold buffer so you do not panic-sell in a crash.
Best starting vehicle: Low-cost index funds via SIP.
Core: UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund or HDFC Nifty 50 Index Fund (very low expense ratio).
Optional satellite: Multi-Asset funds or Flexicap funds depending on how aggressive you feel. Putting 30% in Multi-Asset and the balance in Flexicap.
You can start with Rs500–Rs20,000 a month. The amount matters far less than consistency and the habit of increasing the SIP every time your salary rises (step-up SIP).
Tax-efficient extras (if you are in the old tax regime):
ELSS funds for Section 80C (3-year lock-in, equity growth).
Extra Rs50,000 in NPS under 80CCD(1B).
PPF only for the guaranteed, tax-free portion you want as ballast.
Current equity taxation– favors holding for the long run.
5. Examples of long-term compounders
An index fund already owns most of the best Indian stocks. When you later study individual companies, look at quality businesses that have compounded for decades.
Most 22-year-olds are better off owning them through a Nifty 50 or flexi-cap fund than trying to time individual entries.
6. The power of starting now (simple numbers)
Rs5,000 per month SIP at an assumed 12% long-term equity return:
After 10 years: Rs11.6 lakh
After 38 years (age 60): Rs4.67 crore
Total money you put in: only Rs22.8 lakh.
₹3,000 a month for the same 38 years still grows to roughly Rs2.8 crore. Starting at 32 instead of 22 costs you a large part of that corpus even if you invest more later.
7. Habits that actually determine success
Automate the SIP on salary day.
Increase it 10% every year.
Review the portfolio once a year, not every week.
Never invest money you will need in the next 5 years.
Stay away from F&O, penny stocks, and “guaranteed” tips.
Track real (after-tax, after-inflation) returns, not just the headline number.
Markets will test you. The 22-year-olds who end up wealthy are usually the ones who kept the SIP running in 2008, 2020, and whatever crash comes next.
Your exact mix depends on income stability, goals, and risk tolerance. If your situation is complicated, speak to a SEBI-registered advisor. Start small this month — even Rs1,000 — and let time do the heavy lifting.